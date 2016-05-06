Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 1:57 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
Salute to Nurses

Tips for Finding Your First Job as a Nurse

When applying for nursing jobs, include a great résumé that stands out — and don’t forget a cover letter.
By Green Shoot Media | May 6, 2016 | 10:50 p.m.

After several years of hard work in the classroom, it’s time to step into the real world. The demand for nurses is high, but you still need a strategy for finding your first job as a nurse.

Here are some things to keep in mind.

Be flexible, but have some goal ideas as well. Just like a diet or exercise plan, it’s a lot easier to gets things accomplished when you have specific goals. Do you like working with older patients or children? Do you like the routine, or would you rather work with more acute and sick populations?

Desired Qualities

Hiring managers are not looking for new grads with 4.0 GPAs and who were the president of their school and NSNA. They are looking for someone who is positive, a professional and, most importantly, can easily integrate into their team.

Nurses should be honest about their strengths and weaknesses, be accountable for their actions and genuinely have a strong desire to learn much more everyday than they were taught in nursing school, to build their nursing foundation. They should be genuinely compassionate, with a desire to ease the suffering of their patients, and help better their lives and health.

The Cover Letter

Put effort and thought into it and don’t make it too generic. Don’t believe people who tell you not to waste your time writing a cover letter. You need to write a cover letter. Have a great résumé. Make it different somehow, but not with hot pink paper or a wild font.

Networking

Look for networking opportunities everywhere you go. Use your nursing school contacts to help you get a job. While you may have to wait until you’re licensed to formally apply, you do not have to wait to make connections, so start early.

