Findley Reports Recognizes American Riviera Bank

American Riviera Bank Recognized as a “Super Premier” Performing Bank

American Riviera Bank (OTC Markets: ARBV) has been awarded a Super Premier performing designation for 2016 by The Findley Reports. The Super Premier performing rating is the highest possible rating for a California community bank to attain.

“We’re honored that The Findley Reports has awarded its highest performance rating to American Riviera Bank based on our 2016 financial results," said Jeff DeVine, the bank's president/CEO.

"I want to thank our board of directors, our employees and our clients for making this possible,” he said.

Since 1967, The Findley Reports newsletter has been recognized as offering the most comprehensive financial institution analysis materials for comparison and evaluation of California’s banking industry.

In naming American Riviera Bank to the Super Premier performing list, The Findley Reports considered the bank’s growth, return on assets, return on equity and loan quality among a variety of other factors.

“Our hard work and commitment to our community paid off, and being named a Super Premier performing bank is reason to celebrate," said Lawrence Koppelman, American Riviera Bank’s board chair.

"For the past seven consecutive years, we’ve received recognition from The Findley Reports, but this is our first Super Premier rating,” he said.

Considered a key pillar of the American economy, community banks account for 96 percent of all banks in the country, make 50 percent of all small business loans, and 90 percent of all agricultural loans.

Community banks keep money circulating in their communities by deploying local deposits into local loans.

American Riviera Bank offices are at 1033 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara, 525 San Ysidro Road, Montecito, 5880 Calle Real in Goleta. American Riviera Bank is the second-largest community bank based in the city of Santa Barbara.