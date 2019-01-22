Fingerstyle Guitarist Don Alder Brings Unique Touch to Wooden Hall Concerts

The Wooden Hall Concerts will present Canadian guitarist Don Alder, 7:30 p.m. Sunday Jan. 27, at Alhecama Theatre, 914 Santa Barbara St.

Alder is an accomplished acoustic player and a fingerstyle champion up there with the likes of Richard Smith and Tim Sparks.

Alder will be of particular interest to those who enjoy the styles of Tommy Emmanuel, Andy McKee and Dani Vargas. And — Alder is bringing four guitars with him, including a new harp guitar.

As winner of the 2015 Dominic Troiano Award, 2011 Worldwide Guitar Idol, 2010 Guitar Superstar North America, and 2007 International Fingerstyle Champion, Alder’s list of accolades puts him alongside top players in the acoustic genre.

His music combines deeply textured melody and rhythm with haunting lyrics; and his guitar fireworks, soulful singing and fabulous storytelling make his shows highly entertaining.

Alder’s “Armed & Dangerous” was nominated at the 2016 WCMA’s for Instrumental Artist of the Year.

Reserved seats are $22 or $25 cash at the door; all proceeds go to the artists and the Trust for Historic Preservation for the use of the venue. For videos and tickets for this concert and the entire 2019 season, visit www.sbama.org.

The Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association, which is totally nonprofit and volunteer, produces the Wooden Hall Concerts.

— Kevin Gillies for Santa Barbara Acoustic Music Association.