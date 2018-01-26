Fire at Homeless Camp Forces Closure of Highway 101 Offramp in Santa Barbara

Firefighters responded Friday night to a vegetation fire that broke out in a homeless encampment along Highway 101, according the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 6 p.m. near the northbound Arrellaga Street offramp from the freeway, said fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes.

“There was pretty good fire showing” when the first engine arrived on scene, Mailes said, but crews were able to knock down the flames in about 10 minutes.

“It was a fairly well-established homeless camp,” Mailes said of the area where the fire began.

The fire was contained to about a 20-by-80-foot section of brush and trees, he said, adding that a fire investigator was called to the scene.

The Arrellaga Street offramp was closed for about an hour while firefighters mopped up after the fire.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation, and no injuries were reported.

