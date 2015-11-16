Fire at Santa Maria Home Displaces 15 People

Advice

Fifteen people were displaced Monday evening after a fire damaged their Santa Maria home.

The blaze broke out at about 5:45 p.m. in a single-story residence on the 500 block of West Evergreen Avenue, according to Battalion Chief Leonard Champion of the Santa Maria Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they found a a bedroom of the home engulfed in flames, which were extending into a hallway, Champion said.

The occupants of the home were able to evacuate without injury.

The fire charred the bedroom and hallway, with smoke damage reported throughout the house, Champion said.

The American Red Cross responded and assisted the occupants in finding other lodging.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.