Emergency Officials Review Alert Procedures Used in Goleta’s Holiday Fire

Members of the public urged to sign up at awareandprepare.org to ensure they receive emergency alerts

The Holiday Fire broke out at 8:41 p.m. on July, but it wasn't until 33 minutes later, at 9:14 p.m., that an email, text and robo call to evacuate were sent out to people in the vicinity of the blaze.

Still, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department was flooded with calls that night and in the following days from people who said they were not alerted.

"We had folks that were concerned that they weren't alerted," said Rob Lewin, director of the County Office of Emergency Management, at Tuesday's Santa Barbara City Council meeting. "After analyzing every single one of those contacts that were made to us and the city of Goleta, over 100, every single one of them turned out that they were either outside the footpring of the area that we were evacuating or they were not signed up for Aware & Prepare alerts."

Lewin said he understands people's frustration.

"It's a very bright, violent fire and its filled with smoke, which is illuminating the sky, and they are concerned about their safety," Lewin said. "We all understand that. We've all lived that in this county."

He said the department and emergency officials need to better educate the public on how to stay informed.

"We need to do a better job of giving presentations like we are giving right now to make sure people understand the system, and we need to understand the expectations that the public has," Lewin said. "

The public also needs to understand the tough role that the authorities face, he said.

"Everyone wants to know the information exactly at the same time as when our firefighters are digesting the information," Lewin said. "This is impossible, of course, because we have this balance that we are doing of accuracy and speed.

Lewin said authorities must be careful not to cause more problems.

"If we put information out too quickly, it will be inaccurate and cause confusion," Lewin said. "If we wait too long for perfectly accurate information, then it will be too late."

Lewin did say that authorities failed to quickly issue a wireless emergency alert to cell phones because an employee in charge of that function didn't have the code at the time.

Emergency crews urged members of the public on Tuesday to sign up at awareandprepare.org to ensure they receive emergency alerts during times of disaster.

Acting Santa Barbara city Fire Chief Lee Waldron said regional authorities are improving their communications outreach during times of disaster, after The Thomas Fire, subsequent debris flow, and then the Holiday Fire.

"Santa Barbara County is probably one of the most prepared, if not the most prepared, because of all the disasters we've had," Waldron said.

He also warned that despite a flurry of fires that have hit the region in recent years, danger still looms in Santa Barbara.

"There's plenty of fuel up there," Waldron said. "The county is many millions of acres, so there is a lot of fuel to burn."

Waldron said the burn areas from the Tea and Jesusita fires have mostly grown back.

"The danger never goes away," Waldron said. "It just subsides for awhile."

