Fire Breaks Out Along Highway 101 in Montecito

Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning along Highway 101 in Montecito.

Crews from the city of Santa Barbara and the Montecito Fire Protection District were dispatched to the scene at about 2 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic.

The blaze was burning along the northbound side of the freeway near Coast Village Circle.

One lane of Highway 101 was shut down to allow firefighters to battle the blaze, which was quickly knocked down.

Further information about the incident was not immediately available.

