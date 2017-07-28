Firefighters Contain 4-Acre Blaze Along Highway 101 at Nojoqui Summit

Crews get full containment of the vegetation fire, which started on the right-hand shoulder of the southbound lanes

A vegetation fire broke out along Highway 101 southbound lanes on the Nojoqui Grade Friday morning and responding fire crews were reportedly able to stop the forward progress around noon.

The blaze was first reported around 11:25 a.m.

Crews were able to fully contain the blaze and estimated it had burned about 4 acres, County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent a full vegetation fire response and used a water-dropping helicopter from the Santa Ynez-based Air Support Unit, Zaniboni said.

Flames reached Nojoqui Summit but favorable winds were pushing the blaze back onto itself, according to emergency radio traffic.

The California Highway Patrol closed the right-hand lane of southbound Highway 101 for several hours but reopened it around 2:30 p.m., according to Caltrans.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, Zaniboni said.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. CHP incident reports indicated a vehicle have started it.

No further details were available.

Fire agencies within Santa Barbara County have responded to several small vegetation fires in recent days, all while hundreds of firefighting personnel are working toward full containment of the 18,340-acre Whittier Fire burning in the Santa Ynez Mountains south of Lake Cachuma. ​

