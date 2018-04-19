Crews Called to Commercial Structure Fire in Santa Maria

Santa Maria crews responded Wednesday night to a fire alarm at a commercial structure at 619 S. Oakley Ave.

Battalion chief Rick Bertram said units arrived about 8:30 p.m. and found light smoke and embers emitting from around a roll-up door of a single-story multiunit commercial structure.

The captain called for a full structure response, brining in three additional units and a battalion chief.

Bertram said the fire started in oak wine barrel material and a large pile of rags.

Crews opened the roof to ventilate and extinguished the fire.

Damage was estimated at $30,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.