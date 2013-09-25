Fire Breaks Out at Santa Maria Industrial Facility

Santa Maria fire crews were called out Tuesday night to a fire at a pallet storage and manufacturing facility at 1563 W. Batteravia Road.

Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said a ladder truck, four engine companies, one battalion chief and one medic unit joined Santa Maria police in responding to the scene about 10 p.m.

He said a large fire involved multiple stacks of pallets, machinery, vehicles and outbuildings.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire with large hand lines, with the lack of fire hydrants in the area creating a challenge to supply water from more than 1,200 feet away. Hadfield said several gates and fences had to be breeched or removed to help supply water to the fire.

A 100-foot aerial ladder truck was set up to control the massive amount of burning embers being carried by onshore winds into nearby neighborhoods, Hadfield said.

The fire was contained and brought under control about midnight. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

