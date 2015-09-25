Fire Breaks Out in Cottage at Valley Club in Montecito

No one was injured Friday afternoon when a fire broke out in a cottage at the Valley Club in Montecito.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. to the exclusive country club at 1901 East Valley Road, according to Jackie Jenkins, public information officer for the Montecito Fire Protection District.
A housekeeper in the cottage, who was alerted to the flames by a smoke detector, reported the blaze and escaped without injury, Jenkins said.
The fire, which remained under investigation, broke out in the basement of the single-family dwelling, she said.
The blaze was declared under control at 2:20 p.m., she added.
No injuries were reported.
