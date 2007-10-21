Fire Burning 400 Acres Near Sedgwick Reserve

A fire is burning about 400 acres in Santa Ynez Valley near the Sedgwick Reserve. The fire was reported at 6 a.m. this morning near Figueroa Mountain Road 12 miles north of Highway 154. An air quality advisory has been issued for the residents of Santa Barbara County.
A wildland fire, called the Ranch Fire, started Saturday evening around 10 p.m. near Interstate 5 in the Castaic area. The fire is currently traveling 20-30 miles per hour southwest, aided by gusts up to 60 miles per hour, burning terrain that has not burned for about 40 years.
Recent reports indicate one shed has burned. Though no homes are threatened at this time, the fire appears to be spreading towards the Piru Lake recreation area, where 200 homes can be threatened if the fire continues to spread southwest. Condor habitats are threatened at this time.
Weather reports predict continued Santa Ana winds, low humidity and temperatures in the 80s to 90s.
The fire is being handled by 320 personnel, including 15 fire engines, 2 helitankers, 2 helicopters and two planes. So far 1,500 acres have burned. No cause for the flames has yet been established.