Crews Attack Small Fire Burning Near Highway 101 Between Orcutt, Los Alamos

Blaze blackened 4 acres near Palmer Road; 1 lane of highway shut down for a time

A vegetation fire that broke out Sunday afternoon between Orcutt and Los Alamos led to the temporary closure of one lane of Highway 101 before crews brought it under control.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and other agencies responded at about 5:45 p.m to the blaze off Highway 101 near Palmer Road, about five miles north of Los Alamos, according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

Multiple spot fires were reported and the blaze, dubbed the Palmer Fire, eventually grew to four acres, Eliason said.

Firefighters on the ground were assisted by a Santa Barbara County Air Support Unit helicopter making water drops.

An hour later, crews had stopped the forward progress of the flames, but remained concerned about flare-ups generating smoke along Highway 101.

An investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, Eliason said.

Southbound Highway 101 traffic backed up significantly due to the fire, he added.

The California Highway Patrol also reported several people were stopping to take photos of the flames.

