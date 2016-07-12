Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres Near River Park in Lompoc

A small vegetation fire was quickly contained Tuesday afternoon near River Park in Lompoc.

Crews from the Lompoc Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the incident at approximately 2:15 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.

The fire reportedly burned 1.7 acres in the riverbed near River Park Road, but was contained to a couple of acres, Lompoc fire Battalion Chief Mark Clayton said.

The park lies adjacent to the Santa Ynez River on the eastern border of Lompoc.

The cause of fire remained under investigation, Clayton said.

While the fire primarily occurred in the riverbed, some sparks caused damage to the recycled tire chips under the playground, city spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said.

This marked the second fire in the riverbed near Lompoc in the past week, with the previous one charring 2 acres on Friday.

