Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:34 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Battling Vegetation Fire Burning Off Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 8:51 p.m. | August 30, 2017 | 6:06 p.m.

A fire burning off Highway 166 approximately 40 miles east of Santa Maria on Wednesday evening reportedly started after a single-vehicle crash in the area. 

The fire was reported near the Rock Front Ranch at approximately 5:30 p.m., and may be connected to a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, including engine and bulldozer crews, were dispatched to the incident along with a county Air Support Unit helicopter.

Two air tankers also responded to the scene in addition to personnel from Los Padres National Forest and Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department. 

The blaze, called the Rock Fire, initially was estimated at 1 to 2 acres, but flames reportedly were spreading fast, firefighters said.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire on Chimineas Ranch had burned between 10 and 30 acres, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said. 

"As far as we can tell, no structures are threatened or damaged at this time," Elms added.

It's not known when firefighters expect to contain the fire, but crews were dealing with rough terrain, Elms said.

Soon after arriving at the scene, firefighters were hoping to keep the flames north of the Cuyama riverbed, and said if the blaze crossed that boundary, it would in the Los Padres National Forest and “be gone.”

At least one lane on Highway 166 remained blocked for some time due to the incident.

On Wednesday night, incident management reportedly was switching from Santa Barbara County to Cal Fire, authorities said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 