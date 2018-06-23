Crews Battling Vegetation Fire Burning Off Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

A fire burning off Highway 166 approximately 40 miles east of Santa Maria on Wednesday evening reportedly started after a single-vehicle crash in the area.

The fire was reported near the Rock Front Ranch at approximately 5:30 p.m., and may be connected to a single-vehicle rollover crash, according to California Highway Patrol emergency dispatch reports.

Personnel from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, including engine and bulldozer crews, were dispatched to the incident along with a county Air Support Unit helicopter.

Two air tankers also responded to the scene in addition to personnel from Los Padres National Forest and Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The blaze, called the Rock Fire, initially was estimated at 1 to 2 acres, but flames reportedly were spreading fast, firefighters said.

As of 8:30 p.m., the fire on Chimineas Ranch had burned between 10 and 30 acres, Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms said.

"As far as we can tell, no structures are threatened or damaged at this time," Elms added.

It's not known when firefighters expect to contain the fire, but crews were dealing with rough terrain, Elms said.

Soon after arriving at the scene, firefighters were hoping to keep the flames north of the Cuyama riverbed, and said if the blaze crossed that boundary, it would in the Los Padres National Forest and “be gone.”

At least one lane on Highway 166 remained blocked for some time due to the incident.

On Wednesday night, incident management reportedly was switching from Santa Barbara County to Cal Fire, authorities said.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.