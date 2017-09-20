Fire Burning In Southeastern SLO County Sends Smoke Over Santa Maria Valley

Cal Fire SLO gets 60 percent containment on the 244-acre blaze as of Thursday morning

Smoke from a wildfire burning southeastern San Luis Obispo County drifted over the Santa Maria Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Personnel from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, which serves as that county's fire department, and other agencies were dispatched to the incident east of Nipomo at 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Huasna Townsite Road in Huasna.

The blaze burned in steep terrain, making access difficult, and grew to 244 acres by Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire SLO.

Firefighting crews worked through the night and as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire SLO reported 60-percent containment, and the same acreage.

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest responded for mutual aid for the incident.

Aircraft assigned to help extinguish the fire could be heard flying over Santa Maria Wednesday.

