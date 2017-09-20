Friday, April 13 , 2018, 6:37 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Burning In Southeastern SLO County Sends Smoke Over Santa Maria Valley

Cal Fire SLO gets 60 percent containment on the 244-acre blaze as of Thursday morning

Smoke from a wildfire burning in southeastern San Luis Obispo County drifted over the Santa Maria Valley Wednesday.
Smoke from a wildfire burning in southeastern San Luis Obispo County drifted over the Santa Maria Valley Wednesday.  (Cal Fire SLO photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo | September 20, 2017 | 3:02 p.m.

Smoke from a wildfire burning southeastern San Luis Obispo County drifted over the Santa Maria Valley on Wednesday afternoon.

Personnel from Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, which serves as that county's fire department, and other agencies were dispatched to the incident east of Nipomo at 1:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Huasna Townsite Road in Huasna. 

The blaze burned in steep terrain, making access difficult, and grew to 244 acres by Wednesday night, according to Cal Fire SLO. 

Firefighting crews worked through the night and as of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Cal Fire SLO reported 60-percent containment, and the same acreage. 

Crews from Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest responded for mutual aid for the incident.

Aircraft assigned to help extinguish the fire could be heard flying over Santa Maria Wednesday. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 