Fire Chars 6 Acres of Grassland East of Los Alamos

A grass fire burned six acres northeast of Los Alamo on Saturday afternoon before being contained, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. near Cat Canyon and Palmer roads, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Four county engine crews responded to the fire, along with a county helicopter and a bulldozer, and had it contained about 30 minutes later, he said.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours doing mop-up.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation, Sadecki said.

