Local News

Fire Burns 2 Acres in Mission Canyon Above Santa Barbara

Authorities suspect errant weed trimmer as cause of blaze, but crews make quick work of fire suppression

An air tanker drops a load of retardant on a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Mission Canyon above Santa Barbara.
An air tanker drops a load of retardant on a vegetation fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Mission Canyon above Santa Barbara. (Chris Seaton photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | July 2, 2016

A vegetation fire sparked by a weed trimmer burned about two acres Saturday afternoon in Mission Canyon above Santa Barbara.

The fire was reported at about 2:25 p.m. along Spyglass Ridge Road, at the end of Tunnel Road, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

(Fire officials originally said the fire was on the 2800 block of Palomino Road.)

At 3:15 p.m., he said, crews had a hose line around the blaze, and expected containment shortly.

An air tanker from the Pine Fire in Ventura County was diverted to make drops on the fire, and the county’s Copter 308 also responded.

The fire was traced to someone using a weed trimmer, Zaniboni said.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from Santa Barbara County and the Santa Barbara, Montecito and U.S. Forest Service fire departments responded to the blaze.



Santa Barbara County fire trucks are deployed along Spyglass Ridge Road in the foothills above Santa Barbara as crews attack a brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County fire trucks are deployed along Spyglass Ridge Road in the foothills above Santa Barbara as crews attack a brush fire that broke out Saturday afternoon. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
