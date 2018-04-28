Fire Burns Five Acres at Vandenberg AFB

Firefighters were called out Monday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning on Vandenberg Air Force Base property, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly after 5 p.m. near the picnic grounds off Richardson Road, in the area of San Antonio Road West and Highway 1, said Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

As of about 5:50 p.m., it had charred about five acres, and was burning in grass and light brush, he said.

Vandenberg fire crews responded, along with a county helicopter and five county brush trucks, Eliason said.

