Fire Burns Two Acres of Grass in Los Olivos
Blaze on Brinkerhoff Road was sparked by a mower, according to firefighters
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| May 14, 2013 | 6:10 p.m.
A fire sparked by a mower burned more than two acres of grass Tuesday near Los Olivos, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
The blaze was reported at 11:35 a.m. as a structure fire on the 2900 block of Brinkerhoff Avenue, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.
However, the first arriving firefighters found a vegetation fire burning near a barn, Sadecki said, adding that the structure was not damaged.
No injuries were reported.
