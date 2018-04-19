Fire Causes $100,000 in Damage to Santa Maria Business

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a Santa Maria business, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage.

Battalion Chief Rick Bertram said crews responded about 12:30 a.m. to a report of a structure fire at 280 N. Blosser Road.

He said they arrived to find a seatrain, against the rear of the Rick's Cabinets store, engulfed in flames. The fire had spread into the roof and attic area of the structure, which was overhanging the seatrain.

Bertram said vertical ventilation kept the fire from running the attic and enabled crews to extinguish the fire quickly.

He said the unknown contents of the seatrain were a complete loss. Damage to the business was estimated at $100,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

