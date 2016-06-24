Fire Causes $20,000 Damage to Santa Barbara Restaurant
Flames and smoke visible when firefighters arrived at Mesa-area eatery; cause under investigation
A fire that broke out late Thursday night cause an estimated $20,000 damage to the Mesa Verde restaurant in Santa Barbara. Cause of the blaze was under investigation. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol
| June 24, 2016 | 8:55 a.m.
A fire that broke out late Thursday night behind a Mesa-area restaurant caused an estimated $20,000 damage, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
Firefighters dispatched shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the Mesa Verde restaurant found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.
Crews quickly made access to the fire and knocked down the flames, Mercado said.
Damage was confined to the exterior of the structure at 1919 Cliff Drive, although there was smoke damage to the interior, he said.
Firefighters check the roof of the Mesa Verda restaurant for flames after a fire broke out late Thursday night at the eatery on the Mesa in Santa Barbara. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
No injuries were reported.
Cause of the fire remained under investigation.
