Fire Causes $20,000 Damage to Santa Barbara Restaurant

Flames and smoke visible when firefighters arrived at Mesa-area eatery; cause under investigation

A fire that broke out late Thursday night behind a Mesa-area restaurant caused an estimated $20,000 damage, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters dispatched shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the Mesa Verde restaurant found smoke and flames coming from the rear of the building, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

Crews quickly made access to the fire and knocked down the flames, Mercado said.

Damage was confined to the exterior of the structure at 1919 Cliff Drive, although there was smoke damage to the interior, he said.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

