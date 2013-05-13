Fire Causes $300,000 Damage to Santa Maria Home

Despite initial reports that the residents might be in danger, no one was home Sunday night when a fire broke out at a house in north Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department. There were no injuries.

The blaze was reported at about 6:40 p.m. at a one-story home in the 2200 block of Mon Chere Lane, said Battalion Chief Alan Widling. The house is located near Canal Street and Railroad Avenue in the neighborhood west of Preisker Park.

“Upon arrival, fire crews found a two-car attached garage heavily involved in fire, with the fire spreading to the interior of the single-story, wood frame and stucco home,” Widling said.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, he said, but not before causing an estimated $300,000 damage.

The cause of the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Widling said, although it remained under investigation.

Because the residents — two adults and four children — initially were believed to be home, two ambulances were called in and placed on standby, Widling said.

