Fire Causes $675,000 in Damage to Mission Linen Supply Building in Santa Maria

Heavy flames were spreading throughout the South Western Avenue structure when firefighters arrived

A fierce fire caused an estimated $675,000 in damage to a commercial structure in Santa Maria late Saturday, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze at Mission Linen Supply Inc. at 602 S. Western Ave. was reported about 11:15 p.m., fire Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said.

“Upon arrival fire crews found a heavy volume of fire to the rear of the structure, with fire spreading laterally through the interior of the business and into the production space,”​ he said.

“The first arriving fire companies were challenged with access issues to the rear of the structure, and power saws were required to gain access.”

Firefighters made an aggressive attack on the flames, and were able to keep the fire from extending throughout the entire production area and interior of the offices, Hadfield said.

Damage was estimated at $500,000 to the structure and $175,000 to its contents, he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but reportedly is accidental.

The fire involved a metal structure that partially collapsed at the rear of the property, Battalion Chief Mike Barneich said Sunday afternoon.

A city building inspector would visit the site Monday to rule whether the rest of the structure can be occupied, Barneich added.

It's not clear what operations occurred at that part of the building and if the area is needed for the Santa Maria facility to operate.

Mission Linen Supply, which provides linen and uniform services across five Western states, also has facilities in Morro Bay and Santa Barbara, where the privately held firm has its headquarters.

