Fire Causes $800,000 Damage to Vehicle-Repair Shop

Employee suffers smoke inhalation battling blaze at Santa Maria Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership

A fire Wednesday caused an estimated $800,000 damage to the repair shop at the Santa Maria Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 10:24 a.m. | February 18, 2015 | 9:52 a.m.

A fire that broke out early Wednesday caused an estimated $800,000 damage at a vehicle-repair shop in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at 6:35 a.m. at 1918 S. Broadway, said Acting Battalion Chief Thomas Crakes.

The first fire crews arrived on scene to find black smoke pouring from four roll-up shop doors at the Santa Maria Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership, Crakes said.

"The fire was located in the shop vehicle repair area," Crakes said. "An aggressive interior attack with large hose lines was deployed. The roll-up door had to be forced open to gain entry."

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to control the fire, Crakes said, adding that the cause remained under investigation.

One employee, who had reported the fire, suffered smoke inhalation, Crakes said.

"He tried to extinguish the fire, but was unable to due to the size and smoke he encountered," Crakes said.

No other injuries were reported.

Initial estimates placed damage to the structure at $550,000 and to the contents at $250,000.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

