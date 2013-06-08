Fire Causes Damage at Hope Ranch Home

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Saturday evening to a structure fire at a Hope Ranch home.

The incident was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Cresta Avenue, said Fire Department spokesman Vince Agapito.

Three county engines and a truck responded, and found fire burning in the wall of the home’s kitchen area. It had extended to a nearby eating area, and also into the structure’s second floor, he said.

Agapito said it took about 35 minutes for firefighters to tear open the wall, locate the blaze and extinguish the flames.

Damage from the fire and smoke was limited, Agapito said, but there was moderate damage caused by firefighters’ efforts to find and extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, but may be related to an overheated kitchen appliance, Agapito said.

