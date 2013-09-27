Fire Causes Major Damage to Carpinteria Home

One person suffers minor injuries in blaze on 4600 block of Ninth Street

One person suffered minor injuries Friday in a fire that caused major damage to a single-family home in Carpinteria, according to the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on the 4600 block of Ninth Street, said Grace Donnelly, a fire district spokeswoman.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-story home engulfed in flames, Donnelly said.

The fire was knocked down at about 10:45 a.m., Donnelly said.

All occupants were able to safely evacuate the home, Donnelly said, and the injured person declined medical treatment.

Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were assisted by crews from the Montecito Fire Protection District and the the Ventura County Fire Department.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

