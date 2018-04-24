Cause of Fire at Santa Barbara Home Remains a Mystery

Investigators have been unable to determine the cause of an explosion and fire late Thursday night that caused major damage to a Westside residence and left several people homeless, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out to the 400 block of West Sola Street shortly before 10 p.m., and found heavy flames coming from a two-story home, said Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

The fire was threatening adjacent structures, prompting fire and police officials to evacuate nearby residents, Mercado said.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within about 10 minutes, Mercado said, and remained on scene for about two hours doing salvage and mop-up.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators returned to the scene Friday morning, but were unable to determine the cause of the blaze.

The fire is being labeled “suspicious,” Mercado said, “not because they think there was anything criminal, but because they could not determine the cause.”

The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 damage to the home, and also damaged an adjacent building, Mercado said.

The Red Cross responded to provide lodging for several residents displaced by the fire.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.