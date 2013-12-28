Fire Causes Minor Damage at Chumash Casino Resort

A fire in a utility area caused minor damage early Saturday at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched at about 4:15 a.m. to the facility at 3400 Mission Drive, Engineer Russ Sechler said.

Crews discovered that the fire sprinklers had been activated in a cardboard baler room as a result of a fire in a trash can, he said. The flames had been extinguished by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.

There was minor fire and water damage in the area, but no injuries or evacuations were reported.

Firefighters shut down and reset the sprinklers, and mopped up the area, Sechler said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.