Fire Causes Significant Damage to Santa Maria Home

Fire caused significant damage to a home in the north part of the city on Saturday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.

Shortly after 4 p.m., fire crews were called out to the single-story residence on the 200 block of East Hermosa Street, said fire Battalion Chief Mike Farmer.

“An aggressive attack contained the fire within 15 minutes,” Farmer said.

A search of the structure turned up no fatalities or injuries, he added.

“There was extensive smoke and fire damage to the structure,” Farmer said.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

