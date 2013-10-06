Fire Chars Half-Acre in Mission Canyon Above Santa Barbara

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire Sunday night in the Mission Canyon area above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three county engines, and one from the City of Santa Barbara, were dispatched at about 8:20 p.m. to the 2400 block of Las Canoas Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

The blaze, which was burning in light grass, charred about a half-acre, Sadecki said.

The fire was contained shortly before 9 p.m., but firefighters remained on the scene Sunday night doing mop-up.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation, although a downed power line was reported in the area.

