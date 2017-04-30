Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Vegetation Fire Burns 12 Acres Near Firestone Vineyards in Santa Ynez Valley

Cause of 2-alarm blaze under investigation; no injuries reported but nearby structure threatened briefly

A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Firestone Vineyards along Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley burned about 12 acres before it was contained. Click to view larger
A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon near Firestone Vineyards along Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley burned about 12 acres before it was contained. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 9:35 p.m. | April 30, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

A two-alarm vegetation fire burned a dozen acres before being contained Sunday afternoon in the Santa Ynez Valley, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out at about 1 p.m. near Firestone Vineyards on Zaca Station Road, Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

He said the first crews on the scene called for additional firefighting resources, including two water-dropping helicopters.

After about two hours, the fire was contained at about 12 acres, Zaniboni said.

One structure was briefly threatened by the flames, but firefighters were able to keep it from being damaged.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation, Zaniboni said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

A firefighter douses hot spots Sunday afternoon at a fire that burned along Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. Click to view larger
A firefighter douses hot spots Sunday afternoon at a fire that burned along Zaca Station Road in the Santa Ynez Valley. (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
