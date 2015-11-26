Fire Chars Garage in San Roque Area of Santa Barbara

Advice

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported in blaze on Calle Palo Colorado

Santa Barbara city firefighters were able to quickly douse a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in the detached garage of a home in the San Roque area.

The blaze was reported at about 3 p.m. in the 700 block of Calle Palo Colorado, according to fire Engineer Kevin Corbett.

The first crews on scene found the garage engulfed in flames, which were knocked down within about 20 minutes, Corbett said.

No one was at home at the time, and no injuries were reported, he said.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the adjacent residence.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

112615-Calle Palo Colorado Fire-uh from Noozhawk on Vimeo.