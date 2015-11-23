Fire Chars Garage In Santa Maria

Advice

No injuries reported during fire that causes $70K damage to garage, classic Volkswagen Beetle inside

Santa Maria firefighters kept a blaze that started in a garage from spreading into the rest of the house Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to a 12:51 p.m. report of a structure fire at 3128 Frosty Way.

“Upon arrival, our units found a heavy body of fire located in the garage that was extending into the attic space,” Battalion Chief Ed Hadfield said.

Firefighters mounted an aggressive interior attack, while others opened up the roof to relieve the hot gases and smoke out of the attic space, Hadfield added.

Crews trying to access the attack encountered a challenge with solar panels sitting on the rooftop.

“It’s extremely hazardous so they they had work around that,” he said.

The fire was knocked down approximately 10 minutes after crews arrived and no one was injured.

A smoke alarm alerted a resident who was sleeping at the time, Hadfield said.

While smoke entered the residence and some drywall had to be removed, the residents should be able to return to the home, he said.

After a preliminary investigation, it appears the fire started accidentally and likely will be pinpointed on a light that malfunctioned, according to the fire department.

The fire caused approximately $70,000 in damage, including a classic Volkswagen Beetle inside the garage.

Five engine companies and a truck company from Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to the fire along with an American Medical Response unit.

This is fire Chief Dan Orr's final week and the first day for the Interim Fire Chief Scott Kenley.

This also is Hadfield's last week with the Santa Maria department since he is leaving for a new job as fire chief for a small agency in San Diego County.

Hadfield has been with the Santa Maria agency for nearly three years after moving to the area from San Diego County.

