Fire Chars Laundry Room at Santa Barbara Apartment Complex

Some residents were evacuated but no injuries reported in blaze in 2400 block of De la Vina Street

A fire believed to be electrical in nature damaged a laundry room at a Santa Barbara apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, but firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to the rest of the structure.

Crews were called out shortly before 5 p.m. to a report of an appliance fire in the 2400 block of De la Vina Street, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The first engine company to arrive encountered smoke coming from the laundry room, and was able to douse the blaze within minutes, Mercado said.

Residents of units above the fire were evacuated, but the flames were contained to the laundry room, Mercado said.

No injuries were reported, and the blaze remained under investigation.

“We were very fortunate that the fire happened when everyone was awake,” Mercado said. “Otherwise that fire could have been much more significant.”

There was no working smoke detector in the laundry room, Mercado said, adding that people are encouraged to check their smoke detectors to ensure they are in good working order to help reduce injuries and property damage in the event of a fire..

