Fire Chars Shed, Fence Behind Goleta Home

No other structural damage reported in blaze on Edgewood Drive

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire that broke out Tuesday to the rear of a Goleta home, but not before it began spreading to an adjacent property.

The blaze was reported shortly after 10 a.m. on the 600 block of Edgewood Drive, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

When crews arrived they found a backyard shed that was engulfed in flames, which spread to a nearby fence, Zaniboni said.

A quick attack with a hose line doused the flames, which had “spotted” to three palm trees in the yard next door, Zaniboni said.

A second hose line was established, and the tree fires were extinguished.

Other than the shed and fence, no structural damage occurred and no injuries were reported.

Cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

