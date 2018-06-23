Fire Chief Pat McElroy Calls Deadly Mudslides a ‘Santa Barbara Tragedy’

Santa Barbara Fire Chief Pat McElroy on Tuesday gave a heartfelt presentation about the deadly and devastating impact of the Montecito mudslides and flooding.

In a presentation to the City Council, McElroy fought back tears.

“We have an unknown amount of missing people,” said McElroy, who as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday said at least 13 people had died in the mudslides.

Helicopters spent the day making hoist rescues of people trapped by the mud, rocks and debris.

“We are airlifting several people out of Romero Canyon,” McElroy said.

He said about 500 people would be hoisted out.

“To anyone who considers Santa Barbara home, this is a tragedy,” McElroy said.

McElroy said the heavy rain began to fall about 3:30 and the calls for help started coming in about 4 a.m.

Hot Springs Road/Olive Mill Road was heavily affected by flowing mud, water, boulders and debris that surged out of Cold Spring and Hot Springs canyons.

Some of the areas are now practically impossible to reach by land. Highway 101 is closed in both directions going through Montecito.

McElroy said even though the impact was technically in Santa Barbara County, “this is a Santa Barbara tragedy. We will work through it.”

Councilman Gregg Hart said the recent Thomas Fire and the mudslides have severely tested the community, but that knows the region is in good hands with the array of rescue workers and sophisticated mutual-aid program.

“We’re going to come through this,” Hart said.

