Fire Contained After Burning 2 Acres Near Gaviota

A vegetation fire fanned by gusty winds burned about two acres in the Gaviota area late Sunday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze broke out shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of Mariposa Reina, just south of the Gaviota Curve on Highway 101, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The fire was burning north of the highway, and was being driven by strong north winds, Sadecki said.

Four county fire engines responded, and were able to contain the blaze fairly quickly, said Sadecki, who added that crews expected to remain on the scene for several hours mopping up and ensuring that the winds did not reignite the fire.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

