Vegetation Fire Chars Acre in Casmalia

A vegetation fire charred an acre of land in Casmalia on Sunday afternoon, but was quickly extinguished.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews responded to the blaze in the 5000 block of Black Road at 3:20 p.m., according to Capt. David Zaniboni.

Three engines, a helicopter and a battalion chief kept the fire contained to an acre of grass and light brush.

“The cause is unknown, however we do have power lines down in the middle of the fire,” Zaniboni said.

He said a fire investigator and Pacific Gas & Electric Co. crews were en route to the scene.

There were no injuries in the fire and no structures were threatened.

