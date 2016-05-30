Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Firefighters Show They Give A Hoot as They Rescue Baby Owl

Juvenile great horned owl had been stuck in chimney of Solvang home for a couple days

A Santa Barbara County firefighter holds a juvenile great horned owl that was rescued Monday from the chimney of a Solvang home.
A Santa Barbara County firefighter holds a juvenile great horned owl that was rescued Monday from the chimney of a Solvang home. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | May 30, 2016 | 9:02 p.m.

Santa Barbara County firefighters on Monday rescued a baby great horned owl reportedly stuck for a couple of days in the chimney of a Solvang home.

Firefighters were called to assist with the rescue just before noon after a report the owl had been stuck in the chimney for two days, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni. 

The homeowners at the residence in the 4900 block of Baseline Avenue in Solvang had called the Animal Rescue Team, whose representatives then summoned firefighters for assistance.

“They went to the roof and found that the owl was indeed stuck in the chimney,” Zaniboni said. “It was all the way down at the flue.

“And with the assistance of the Animal Rescue Team, they lowered a rope down to where the owl was resting on the flue and the owl clung on to the rope,” Zaniboni said. ”And they were able to raise that owl up and free him from the chimney.”

An Animal Rescue Team member holds a juvenile great horned owl after it was rescued from the chimney of a Solvang home. Click to view larger
An Animal Rescue Team member holds a juvenile great horned owl after it was rescued from the chimney of a Solvang home. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

The owl was uninjured and will be cared for by the Animal Rescue Team until it’s ready to be released, Zaniboni said.

Great horned owls, noted by feather tufts on their heads, are found in nearly all habitats in North America, including swamps, deserts and forests, according to the Audubon Society.

The big owl is aggressive and powerful in its hunting of various prey, including rabbits, hawks, snakes skunks, and other small animals.

The non-profit Animal Rescue Team, led by Executive Director Julia Di Sieno, works to rescue and rehabilitate sick, injured or orphaned wildlife. The organization is licensed and permitted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to do its mission.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters work to free a great horned owl from the chimney of a Solvang home. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to free a great horned owl from the chimney of a Solvang home. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

