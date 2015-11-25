Engine Crew Wakes Residents During Santa Barbara House Fire

Advice

Home on Summit Lane had no working smoke detectors, fire officials say

A Santa Barbara household was woken up by a city firefighters as their home filled with smoke Tuesday night, warned in time to avoid injuries and get out of the residence.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Engine 2 responded to the 100 block of Summit Lane at around 10:25 p.m. to a report of smoke, and found a home with smoke coming out of the eaves, said fire Engineer Rich Griguoli.

Firefighters woke up the residents inside the home, which had no working smoke detectors, Griguoli said.

More Santa Barbara engines and Montecito Fire Protection District resources headed to the scene to help with the fire, which remained under investigation.

According to City Fire, the fire likely started in the sub-floor of the residence next to a fireplace.

The smoke and fire caused about $20,000 worth of damage.

This fire is a reminder to have working smoke detectors in every home, Griguoli added.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .