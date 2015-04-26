Amid 70 mph Winds, Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Fire in Montecito

Picacho Lane house has minor damage from wind-whipped flames; no injuries reported but nearby residences evacuated briefly

Firefighters responded Sunday night to a structure fire in the 700 block of Picacho Lane in Montecito that was being whipped by gusty winds.

The two-alarm blaze was reported at about 10 p.m.

The fire began in a compost pile, and the flames were quickly pushed toward a nearby house by winds that reached nearly 70 mph at times, according to Battalion Chief Kevin Taylor of the Montecito Fire Protection District.

The fire, which was knocked down fairly quickly, did minor damage to the outside of the house, and also charred fences and hedges, he said.

Three people were at home at the time, but were able to exit the single-family house, and no injuries were reported.

Evacuations were ordered for nearby residences, and Picacho Lane was shut down between East Valley Road and East Mountain Drive, according to emergency radio traffic.

Montecito firefighters were assisted by crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Department and the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .