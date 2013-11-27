Fire Crews Contain Vegetation Fire Near Orcutt

Firefighters responded Wednesday to a vegetation fire that was burning on ranch land east of Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shortly before noon near East Clark Avenue and Dominion Road, and was being pushed by southeast winds, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Several county crews were dispatched to the fire, which was reported contained shortly after 12:30 p.m. after burning nearly 8 acres, Sadecki said.

There are some ranch homes in the area, Sadecki said, but no damage was reported.

Cause of the fire was under investigation.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.