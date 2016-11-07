Fire Crews Douse Blaze at Mission/Bath Streets in Santa Barbara

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a residential structure fire that broke out Monday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

The blaze was reported at about 2:25 p.m. near the intersection of Mission and Bath streets, according to Battalion Chief Robert Mercado of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The first units on scene reported light smoke coming from the single-story, multi-unit structure, Mercado said.

Crews made a quick entry into the structure, and found a fire burning in a bathroom in one of the units, Mercado said.

Crews also made a search for possible victims and evacuated nearby residences, he added.

No injuries were reported.

An investigators was dispatched to the scene, but the cause of the blaze had not been determined, Mercado said.

Police shut down traffic for a time and Mission and Bath streets.

