Santa Barbara City Fire Evacuates Apartment Complex After La Cumbre Road Gas Leak

Gas company responds to make repairs after construction crew hits 3/4-inch gas line while working on a nearby sewer line

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department evacuated an apartment complex at 120 N. La Cumbre Rd. Monday morning after a construction crew nicked the 3/4-inch gas line leading into the building, Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said.

The Southern California Gas Company responded to the scene and shut off the gas at 11:20 a.m., allowing fire crews to leave the scene and nearby residents to head back to their homes.

Around 9:30 a.m., fire crews evacuated about 20 people from that complex and had about 15 people in the adjacent building, another housing complex at 100 N. La Cumbre Rd., shelter in place and close all their windows.

After gas was shut off, fire crews ran gas monitors inside both buildings to make sure there was no residue of gas, then let residents know it was safe to be inside, de Ponce said.

The gas leak was caused by a construction crew that was working on a sewer line and hit the nearby gas line, according to City Fire.

The street was temporarily closed from Via Lucero to State Street while crews responded to repair the leak.

