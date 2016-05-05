Fire Crews Extinguish Kitchen Fire in Carpinteria Apartment

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire at 990 Concha Loma Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The caller reported smelling smoke. Upon arrival, Carpinteria-Summerland fire personnel found a two-story apartment complex with nothing showing.

Engine 61 was first on scene and upon further investigation found smoke coming from apartment building eaves.

All residents were evacuated as a precaution with no report of injuries. The smoke was traced to an upstairs unit.

Firefighters made entry to the apartment and found a working fire in the kitchen. Fire was extinguished within moments of entry.

Three engines, two Battalion Chiefs and one fire investigator responded to the scene.

Red Cross was called out to assist with residents displaced by the fire. The fire cause is under investigation.

Agencies on scene included the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Montecito Fire Protection District, Ventura County Fire and Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office.

Grace Donnelly is a public information officer for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.