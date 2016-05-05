Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:40 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Fire Crews Extinguish Kitchen Fire in Carpinteria Apartment

By Grace Donnelly for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District | May 5, 2016 | 6:03 p.m.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District responded to a reported structure fire at 990 Concha Loma Drive at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The caller reported smelling smoke. Upon arrival, Carpinteria-Summerland fire personnel found a two-story apartment complex with nothing showing.

Engine 61 was first on scene and upon further investigation found smoke coming from apartment building eaves.

All residents were evacuated as a precaution with no report of injuries. The smoke was traced to an upstairs unit.

Firefighters made entry to the apartment and found a working fire in the kitchen. Fire was extinguished within moments of entry.

Three engines, two Battalion Chiefs and one fire investigator responded to the scene. 

Red Cross was called out to assist with residents displaced by the fire. The fire cause is under investigation.

Agencies on scene included the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District, Montecito Fire Protection District, Ventura County Fire and Santa Barbara County Sheriff Office.

Grace Donnelly is a public information officer for the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 