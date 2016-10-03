Fire Crews Halt Spot Fires Near Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez

Fire crews quickly doused three small vegetation fires on Monday evening after they charred approximately 2 acres near the Chumash Casino Resort in the Santa Ynez Valley.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged after a full brush crew responded to the call just after 5 p.m., according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Zaniboni said firefighters arrived on scene to find wires down in a field near the intersection of Sanja Cota Avenue and Kalawa Shaq Road, and halted the spread of the fires at about 2 acres.

Six engines, two bulldozers and a water tender responded to blazes, he said, and a helicopter made water drops until dark.

Crews remained on scene through the evening, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .