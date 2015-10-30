Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 3:18 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Fire Crews Push Containment to 90% for Gibraltar Fire

Area charred in blaze near Montecito Peak dropped to 21 acres from 50 after additional mapping

Updated mapping has reduced the estimate of the area charred by the Gibraltar Fire to 21 acres from 50. The blaze was 90 percent contained Friday night.
Updated mapping has reduced the estimate of the area charred by the Gibraltar Fire to 21 acres from 50. The blaze was 90 percent contained Friday night. (U.S. Forest Service photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | October 30, 2015 | 7:18 p.m.

Firefighters on Friday nearly reached full containment of the Gibraltar Fire, which broke out early the previous day near Montecito Peak.

As of 9 p.m Friday, the blaze in the mountains above Santa Barbara and Montecito was 90 percent contained, said Manny Madrigal, a U.S. Forest Service spokesman.

At the same time, the estimated area charred was dropped to 21 acres from 50 as a result of ongoing mapping efforts in the rugged terrain, Madrigal said.

There was no estimate of when the fire would be fully contained, Madrigal said, noting that crews were still searching out hot spots.

It's likely that more fire crews will be released from the incident in the morning, he added.

Personnel assigned to the fire numbered 59 Friday night.

Los Padres National Forest is now the lead agency on the fire, and spokesman Andrew Madsen said that Los Padres fire crews had been working to hold and improve containment lines on Friday, as well as douse hot spots within the fire perimeter. 

“When old, decadent fuels like chaparral burn, their root systems remain fiery hot and firefighters need to dig down to squirt water and completely extinguish them,” he said.

“Overnight, we'll have crews keeping an eye on the burn scar in the event of any flare ups.”

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, he said.

The fire broke out at 5:16 a.m. Thursday in the rugged mountainside near Montecito Peak, a half-mile south of East Camino Cielo.

On Thursday, fire officials had been concerned that winds would push the fire downhill into the Montecito community, but the continuous aggressive aerial assault on the fire, which dropped flame retardant and water on the hillside, and the work of hand crews kept the blaze under control.

High winds were expected Thursday night and into Friday morning, but the fire was kept under control enough that an evacuation warning for Montecito-area residents was lifted by 8 a.m. Friday.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 