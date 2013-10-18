Fire Crews Quickly Douse Blaze on San Marcos Pass

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a small vegetation fire that broke out Friday near the top of Santa Marcos Pass, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 11 a.m. along Highway 154 near the Deer Lodge, just north of the summit, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

With the wildfire risk high, numerous units from the county and the U.S. Forest Service were dispatched, Sadecki said.

However, Forest Service crews, who were first on the scene, were able to quickly douse the blaze, and the county units were canceled.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.