Crews Respond to Condominium Fire on Modoc Road

A barbecue fire that got out of hand in the backyard of a condominium on Monday was quickly put out by fire crews, but not before damage was done to the exterior of the building.

A call reporting the fire came in at 2:43 p.m. in the 2100 block of Modoc, where a fire had been reported outside of a multiunit condominium complex at the corner of Modoc and Eucalyptus lanes, said Mike de Ponce, battalion chief for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The fire was first reported as being in the backyard of the unit by a neighbor who spotted it, but was soon upgraded to a structure fire, de Ponce said.

Three engines responded to the scene as well as a truck and a battalion chief.

De Ponce said that it appeared a neighbor in the adjacent unit had started a fire for a barbecue, but that a piece of material, most likely a log, was left burning unattended outside of the barbecue pit.

The fire spread up the exterior wall of the condominium, and fire crews were concerned that it had spread to other units that shared the wall and vents, and broke a window to get into an unoccupied unit.

De Ponce said the fire was contained, however, and did not do any interior damage to the units.

Traffic was shut down temporarily on Modoc at Mission and Portosuello, but as classes from La Cumbre Junior High began letting out, de Ponce said they opened the road up partially so parents drive through.

